Namibia: VIP Protection Chief Removed After State House Security Breach

The head of the police's VIP protection unit, commissioner Michael Abraham, has been removed from his position following a security breach at State House involving an unauthorised intruder.

The unit is an elite division responsible for safeguarding the president, vice president, former presidents, ministers and key state installations.

Police sources over the weekend confirmed that Abraham has since been transferred to the police headquarters, where he has assumed a different role.

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His removal follows an incident on 30 April in which Giano Seibeb (29) allegedly gained unauthorised access to State House.

Seibeb was reportedly found naked near the president's private residence.

Two senior police sources say deputy commissioner Sebastian Kandunda replaced Abraham as the head of the VIP protection unit.

"He has now been removed from the VIP and was replaced by deputy commissioner Kandunda. Abraham is currently reporting at national police headquarters," one of the sources says.

Acting police inspector general Anne-Marie Nainda yesterday also confirmed that Abraham is no longer attached to the VIP protection unit.

"Abraham is in the Office of the Inspector General, according to the structure.

He is an adviser in the office of the inspector general. He is not at VIP," she said.

Nainda said commissioner Andreas Nelumbu, who has transferred to the Kavango West region on 1 May, is still on leave.

The Namibian has been informed that Nelumbu may have resigned from the police following his removal from president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's protection detail in April.

Responding to questions about internal deployments, Nainda questioned the public interest in such matters.

"I don't know what interest people have in internal arrangements and running to the media.

What is the public going to benefit from who is on leave and who is where?" she asked.

She said Nelumbu is expected to resume duty at his designated post after his leave period ends.

Abraham yesterday declined to comment on his removal.

"I can only discuss that when you come to me, because there are so many strange things and talking to a stranger like that is not really advisable," he said.

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Nelumbu was not reachable for comment yesterday.

"The owner of the phone is not available. Maybe you can call in 10 minutes," the person answering Nelumbu's phone said.

However, when The Namibian called again the call was not answered.

Windhoek Observer reported in May that Nelumbu had resigned from the police.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in mid-May, however, said Nelumbu was still an active member of the police.