Kenya: Missing Files Delay Arraignment of Seven Keumbu Violence Suspects

6 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Seven suspects arrested in connection with the violent attack on a Linda Mwananchi convoy at Keumbu along the Kisii-Keroka Road were arraigned before a Kisii Magistrate's Court but did not take plea after their case files were reported missing.

The magistrate ordered police officers to return the suspects to the court cells until the files are produced before the court.

Meanwhile, one person identified as 36-year-old Vincent Osiemo, popularly known as Mapinduzi, succumbed to injuries sustained during Friday's political violence.

Police have also summoned Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Kisii County to assist with the ongoing investigations.

The National Police Service (NPS) says detectives are pursuing additional leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack and identify any other suspects.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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