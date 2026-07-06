South Africa: Home Affairs Extends Operating Hours

The Department of Home Affairs has announced the extension of its operating hours to accommodate an expected increase demand for services due to the school holidays.

"Effective from 1 to 21 July 2026, offices will be open until 6pm, as opposed to the usual 4pm, to assist learners and members of the public who wish to apply for and collect Smart ID Cards," it said in a statement.

It further added that it continues to roll out interventions that seek to expand its services while ensuring that it delivers dignity for all.

"These include, among others, the announcement in June of 203 bank branches now live through the department's new digital partnership model with the banking sector, with over a quarter of a million people who have already used this service to obtain a replacement Smart ID Card since it was launched on 9 March.

In addition, the department has launched an upgraded online booking system on the MyHomeAffairsOnline platform, introducing enhanced security measures to prevent the abuse of booking slots and improve access to services," it said.

Public schools closed for the June/July holidays on 26 June and will reopen for the third term on 21 July. 2026.