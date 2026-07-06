Namibia: Public Given Seven Days to Object to Zambezi Land Applications

The Zambezi Communal Land Board has given the public seven days to object to 25 applications for customary land rights, occupational land rights and leasehold rights in the region.

The applications were published on Friday in a public notice by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform. The board says anyone who wishes to object must submit their objection in writing within seven days from the publication date.

The applications cover land at Bukalo, Iseke, Liselo, Lubuta, Ziltene, Chinchimane, Bitto, Gunkwe, Ikaba, Imukusi, Kasheshe, Kasika, Linyanti, Lisikili, Mafuta, Ngoma, Sangwali, Sibbinda, Sikanjabuka, Sikaunga and Singalamwe.

Five applicants are seeking customary land rights, mainly for farming and crop production.

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Siseho Sinvula has applied for 47.3 hectares at Bukalo for residential and farming purposes. Mwinga Mwinga has applied for 57.86 hectares at Iseke, Tubaleye Nkanchele for 52.56 hectares at Liselo, Chainda Mukelabai for 91 hectares at Lubuta, and Sibeya Boniface and Prisca Nasilele for 568.68 hectares at Ziltene. All four applications are for crop production.

Ocacious Mashazi Oma Trading has applied for a 0.57-hectare leasehold at Chinchimane.

Most of the remaining applications are from schools, churches and public institutions seeking occupational land rights for land they already use.

The schools include Bitto Primary School, Gunkwe Primary School, Nankuntwe Combined School, Kahunikwa Primary School, Kasheshe Combined School, Lisikili Combined School, Sikaunga Primary School and Singalamwe Combined School. The land will be used for educational and social facilities.

The churches are the Apostolic Faith Church, Roman Catholic Church St. Peter, Sedcom Namibia Sikanjabuka SDA Church, Roman Catholic Church St. Pius, Roman Catholic Church St Dominic and Sikanjabuka SDA Church. They have applied for land to be used as church facilities.

The Zambezi Regional Council has applied for occupational land rights over land at Sangwali for settlement purposes and another piece of land at Sibbinda for a sport facility.

Two companies have also applied for leasehold rights. Bedzo Investment CC plans to develop a commercial centre at Linyanti, including a fuel service station and shopping mall. SSN Investments CC has applied for 50.04 hectares at Liselo for an energy production project.

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The board says all written objections must be submitted to the chairperson of the Zambezi Communal Land Board at Katima Mulilo.