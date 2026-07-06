Namibia: Pension Savings Lift Namibia's Investment Assets to N$342bn

Pension savings helped increase assets managed by Namibia's investment firms to N$342.6 billion during the first quarter of 2026.

According to the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority's (Namfisa) latest quarterly report, assets under management increased by 1.3% between January and March, and were 18.2% higher than a year earlier.

The regulator says the growth was "supported by favourable market performance, dividend and interest income earned during the period, and continued net inflows from investors."

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Nearly half of all the money managed by investment firms belongs to pension funds.

Pension funds accounted for 42.5% of total assets under management, with investment managers overseeing N$145.5 billion on behalf of retirement funds by the end of March.

Unit trust schemes made up a further 35.1% of the industry's assets, while long-term insurers accounted for 12%.

The remaining assets were managed for individuals, companies, medical aid funds and other investors.

The report also shows most of the country's invested wealth remains in Namibia.

Local investments accounted for 52.3% of all assets under management, amounting to N$179.2 billion.

Investments within the Common Monetary Area, which includes South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini, represented 34.7%, while 12.9% was invested in offshore markets.

"Namibian-domiciled investments continued to constitute the largest share of the total assets under management", reflecting a continued preference for local investment," Namfisa says.

Old Mutual Investment Group Namibia remained the country's largest investment manager, overseeing 16.4% of all assets under management.

Capricorn Asset Management followed closely with a 16.0% market share, while Ninety-One Asset Management Namibia managed 12.1%.

Together, the three firms controlled 44.5% of Namibia's professionally managed investments.

Investment managers continued to invest most of their clients' money in listed shares, unit trusts and listed debt instruments, which together accounted for more than 85% of all assets under management.

Listed shares accounted for the largest portion of assets under management at N$102.3 billion, followed by unit trust investments worth N$97.5 billion and listed debt investments valued at N$93.2 billion.

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While investments in listed debt and money market instruments declined slightly during the quarter, both remained well above last year's levels.