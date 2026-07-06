Rwanda: What's Next After Rwanda, Russia Sign Nuclear Energy Deal?

Last week, the government of Rwanda and the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom held the first meeting of their joint coordinating committee on nuclear energy cooperation in Moscow.

The two parties signed a roadmap on Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SMRs), a new type of nuclear power plants that are much smaller than traditional nuclear reactors.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Russian nuclear firm sign roadmap on small modular reactors

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SMRs are designed to produce electricity using nuclear energy but on a smaller scale, which means they can be built faster and in smaller sections, often in factories before being transported to the site.

Such power plants are considered ideal because they require less investment than large nuclear plants and can be added gradually as electricity demand grows. SMRs can be installed in remote areas, needless land, and can work alongside renewable energy sources such as solar and hydropower.

ALSO READ: Nuclear energy: Why Rwanda is opting for small modular reactors

Rwanda is advancing plans to integrate nuclear energy into its long-term development strategy, with ambitions to generate up to 1.5 gigawatts of electricity from nuclear power by 2050.

Such infrastructure is counted on as Rwanda seeks to expand its electricity generation capacity. The government estimates that national demand could exceed 5,000 megawatts in the next 10 years, compared to the roughly 406 megawatts currently available.

What will it take to build the first SMR?

But how long will it take, and what needs to be done for Rwanda to have an SMR and what needs to happen before the country can break ground on its first SMR?

According to information from Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB), several critical milestones must be achieved before construction of a nuclear power plant can begin.

"These include completing comprehensive feasibility studies, selecting and characterizing a suitable site, conducting environmental and social impact assessments, establishing a robust legal and regulatory framework, developing the required human resources and institutional capacity, and funding and financing arrangements," a RAEB official told The New Times.

The official noted that Rwanda has already completed the pre-feasibility study for integration of SMR-based nuclear power into its energy mix.

"These studies are enabling the government to make a knowledgeable commitment moving forward with its nuclear power programme," the official noted.

He added that throughout this process, Rwanda will continue working closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other partners to ensure that every step aligns with internationally recognised standards for nuclear safety and security safeguards.

During the signing ceremony on June 28, Rosatom's First Deputy Director General for Development and International Business Kirill Komarov said the partnership is moving from framework agreements to joint work on concrete tracks, from training personnel and developing nuclear infrastructure to projects in nuclear science and small modular reactors.

He lauded Rwanda to be building its nuclear programme consistently and responsibly and noted that Rosatom is ready to be a reliable partner for the country at every stage of this journey.

On Rwanda's side, Lassina Zerbo, Energy Advisor to the President and RAEB Chairperson, said the roadmap builds on the bilateral cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy initiated in 2018.

"Our priority is to include nuclear power within our energy mix by the early 2030s to address the growing energy demand in Rwanda," Zerbo said.

"Implementing a nuclear energy programme is first and foremost an investment in people, in science and in the country's long-term development. The Joint Coordinating Committee allows us to move to substantive work across every track of our programme.

"We greatly value our partnership with Russia in its continued training of Rwandan specialists towards the building of nuclear capacity and infrastructure," he noted.

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RAEB officials said they are currently focused on implementing the agreed activities, including detailed technical studies, regulatory and institutional strengthening, human capacity development, and continued assessment of potential sites and technologies.

Over the next few years, according to RAEB, the public can expect progress in preparatory work to ensure a safe and secure implementation of the country's nuclear energy programme.

Rwanda's long-term ambition to deploy nuclear power, according to RAEB, extends to the peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology across multiple sectors.

These include applications in healthcare, such as nuclear medicine for cancer diagnosis and treatment; agriculture, including crop improvement and food preservation; industry through non-destructive testing; environmental monitoring; water resource management; scientific research; and human capacity development.