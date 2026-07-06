Rwanda: Niyibizi Completes Loan Move to Kiyovu SC

APR FC winger Ramadhan Niyibizi has joined SC Kiyovu on a season-long loan, keeping him at the Mumena-based club until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

The 25-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with APR and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, making the loan spell an important opportunity for both the player and his parent club.

Niyibizi joined APR from AS Kigali in 2022 and quickly established himself as a valuable member of the squad. However, he found playing time increasingly difficult to come by during the 2025/26 season amid stiff competition for places in both domestic and continental competitions.

Before his move to APR, the winger enjoyed a memorable CAF Confederation Cup campaign with AS Kigali in the 2021/22 season, scoring one goal in four appearances.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Last season, Niyibizi made just two appearances in the Rwanda Premier League, scoring once, while also featuring in three CAF Champions League matches. Overall, he saw limited minutes across all competitions.

Despite the lack of regular game time, the winger has accumulated valuable experience at the highest level of African club football and has also earned senior national team recognition, making two appearances for Rwanda during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

SC Kiyovu view his arrival as part of a broader rebuilding project aimed at strengthening the squad with experienced local players capable of making an immediate impact.

"We aim to build strong and meaningful initiatives that will bring positive results to football here in Rwanda," the Mumena-based club said in a statement.

For Niyibizi, the move offers a chance to rediscover regular football and reignite his career at a club renowned for nurturing attacking talent.

With his contract at APR due to expire at the end of the season, the 2026/27 campaign could prove pivotal in shaping the next chapter of his career.