Botswana: China Donates Medical Equipment Worth P180 000

Gaborone — To strengthen Botswana's healthcare capacity and improve patient care, the Chinese Embassy has donated medical equipment worth P180,000 to the Ministry of Health.

Speaking during a farewell ceremony for the 17th China medical team and a welcoming ceremony for the 18th China Medical Team on Thursday in Gaborone, the Ambassador of China to Botswana, Mr Fan Yong, said the donation reflected China's continued commitment to supporting Botswana's healthcare system and deepening bilateral cooperation in the health sector.

Mr Fan said the medical equipment formed part of broader efforts under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to strengthen health partnerships and build sustainable healthcare capacity across Africa.

The donation includes among others, a multi-parameter patient monitor, an automatic electronic defibrillator, a portable ECG monitor, and two syringe pumps.

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Mr Fan also announced two new health cooperation initiatives between the two countries: a hospital partnership programme between Fujian Provincial Hospital in China and Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital in Francistown, as well as a dedicated cataract surgery project aimed at improving specialist eye care services in Botswana.

The Ambassador noted that healthcare has remained one of the cornerstones of China-Botswana relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties five decades ago.

China first dispatched a medical team to Botswana in 1981, marking the beginning of a partnership that has continued uninterrupted for 45 years.

Since then, 18 successive Chinese medical teams, comprising more than 600 medical professionals, have served in Botswana and provided healthcare services to more than three million patients.

According to Mr Fan, the contribution of the Chinese medical teams extended beyond clinical care, with members actively mentoring Botswana's doctors and nurses, promoting hospital-to-hospital cooperation, and facilitating professional training opportunities to ensure sustainable improvements within the country's healthcare system.

"Their mission has not only been about treating patients but also about building local capacity and leaving behind knowledge and skills that continue to benefit Botswana long after each team has completed its assignment," Mr. Fan said.

He paid tribute to the outgoing 17th China medical team, thanking its members for their dedication, professionalism, and compassion throughout their two-year mission.

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He said the team had worked closely with Botswana healthcare professionals, saving lives, easing suffering, and strengthening the friendship between the peoples of China and Botswana.

Mr Fan also welcomed the newly arrived 18th China medical team, which landed in Gaborone on June 27 and consists of 46 specialists selected from leading hospitals in China's Fujian Province.

Twenty-five members will be based at Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone, while the remaining 21 will serve at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital in Francistown.

He expressed confidence that the new team would continue the long-standing tradition of providing high-quality medical services while sharing expertise with their Botswana counterparts.

Mr Fan stated also that China and Botswana elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2024 and celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2025.

He said the growing cooperation in healthcare demonstrated the strong and enduring friendship between the two countries and thanked the Ministry of Health, the Ministry for International Relations, Princess Marina Hospital, Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital, and other government institutions for their continued support of the Chinese medical teams, expressing confidence that the partnership would continue to grow for the benefit of both nations.

BOPA