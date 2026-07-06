Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Baidoa for South West State Leadership Inauguration

6 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in the southwestern city of Baidoa on Monday to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly installed leadership of South West State.

The president was received at Baidoa airport by South West State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, senior officials from the regional parliament, federal and state cabinet members, and community representatives, the presidency said in a statement.

The ceremony marks the formal inauguration of the South West State leader and the newly appointed parliamentary leadership.

The visit comes as Baidoa hosts senior federal and regional officials for the event under heightened security measures. No further details of the president's schedule were immediately released.

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