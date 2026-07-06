Somalia's Intelligence Agency Arrests Two Suspects Over Illegal Weapons

6 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said on Monday it had arrested two men in the central Galgaduud region and transferred them to Mogadishu to face prosecution over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

NISA identified the suspects as Abdi Mohamed Ahmed and Dahir Tahliil Igal, saying they were apprehended in the Kaxandhaale and Balihowd areas while carrying two AK-47 rifles.

The arrests follow directives announced by NISA Director Mahad Mohamed Salad during a recent peace conference in the Balanballe district of Galgaduud, where authorities pledged legal action against anyone carrying illegal weapons or inciting local conflict.

The two suspects will be brought before the courts to face legal proceedings, the agency said.

NISA said it has intensified operations aimed at improving security, stabilizing communities, curbing the spread of illegal weapons and preventing activities that fuel clan violence, as part of broader efforts to strengthen peace, public order and social cohesion across Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.