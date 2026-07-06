Somalia's Intelligence Agency Arrests Two Suspects Over Illegal Weapons

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said on Monday it had arrested two men in the central Galgaduud region and transferred them to Mogadishu to face prosecution over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

NISA identified the suspects as Abdi Mohamed Ahmed and Dahir Tahliil Igal, saying they were apprehended in the Kaxandhaale and Balihowd areas while carrying two AK-47 rifles.

The arrests follow directives announced by NISA Director Mahad Mohamed Salad during a recent peace conference in the Balanballe district of Galgaduud, where authorities pledged legal action against anyone carrying illegal weapons or inciting local conflict.

The two suspects will be brought before the courts to face legal proceedings, the agency said.

NISA said it has intensified operations aimed at improving security, stabilizing communities, curbing the spread of illegal weapons and preventing activities that fuel clan violence, as part of broader efforts to strengthen peace, public order and social cohesion across Somalia.