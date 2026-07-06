Angola: Musical Event Highlights Child Protection

5 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Talatona — The second edition of the musical event named "Elefantito", held at ZAP Cinema theaters on Sunday, in Luanda, highlighted the importance of child protection, focusing on children's rights and the assertion of their identity.

The show, which combined music, theater, and audience interaction, aimed to raise awareness among children, families, and educators about the need to recognize a child's voice as a legitimate tool for self-defence and assertion of identity.

The spokesperson of the event, Américo Cheta, told the press that a misconception still prevails that children should not challenge adults when in fact it does not demonstrate courage and an awareness of one's own boundaries.

He added that this edition marked an evolution from the previous one by introducing the sub-theme "Superheroes know how to protect themselves", with the aim of encouraging children to view themselves as the protagonists of their own safety, regardless of who represents the danger.

The event also addressed topics such as trust, communication, and risk identification.

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