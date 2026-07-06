Angola: Firebrigade Reports 17 Deaths Over the Weekend in Angola

Luanda — At least seventeen people died and thirty-five were injured across the country over the weekend, after 129 incidents recorded by the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB).

According to the Firebrigade report for the last 72 hours, to which ANGOP had access, there was an increase in the number of deaths, a reduction of 18 injuries and an increase of two incidents compared to the previous period.

Among deaths, seven deaths were presumably from drowning, five from hanging, four from traffic accidents, and one with the cause yet to be determined.

Regarding the injured, the document notes that 28 cases resulted from traffic accidents, three from fire-related burns, two from physical assaults, and one each from carbon monoxide inhalation and a wall collapse.

However, over the past 72 hours, the SPCB also carried out 133 various emergency operations, notably 67 instances of pre-hospital care.

The document highlights that, during the period under review, the force deployed a total of 2,337 firefighters and 100 pieces of technical equipment, including firefighting units, rescue gear, water rescue craft, ambulances, speedboats, and other assets.

CPM/ASS/MRA/jmc