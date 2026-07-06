Angola: Singers Robertinho and Legalize Send Crowd Into a Frenzy At 'Caldo Do Poeira' Event

Dundo — The Angolan singers Robertinho and Legalize were the highlights of the 2026 edition of "Caldo do Poeira" music event, which took place on Sunday (5) in the municipality of Lucapa, north-eastern province of Lunda-Norte, sending guests into a frenzy to the sound of semba (Angolan music Style).

The two "icons" of Angolan semba performed for several hours and got both the younger and older generations dancing, backed by the Sagrada Esperança Band.

"Kalamaxinde" and "Na Gajajeira" are two songs that resonated the most with the public, drawing enthusiastic support from the crowd.

Also taking to the stage were artists Lutchiana Mobulo and Gerilson Insrael, the latter also thrilled the youth in attendance with his artistic performances.

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During the event, tributes were paid to the musical Sagrada Esperança band and to artists Santos Católica and Ti Caly, who are musical icons of the province.

The event was part of the celebrations for the 48th anniversary of Lunda-Norte Province, marked on Saturday (4), and also aimed to celebrate Angolan cultural identity, particularly the music, dance, and cuisine of the eastern region of Angola, which includes the provinces of Lunda-Sul, Moxico, and Moxico-Leste.

The commemorative programme for Lunda-Norte's 48th anniversary, running under the slogan "Lunda-Norte, 48 years: a land of wealth, culture, and development, with a resilient people", will conclude with the 1st Edition of the Lunda-Norte Expo, running from the 29th of the current month to the 2nd of August.

Lunda-Norte province was established on the 4th of July 1978 under Decree-Law no. 84/78, following the political-administrative division of the former Lunda province.

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