Algeria: President Tebboune Inaugurates Rahmania's 'Late Mujahid Ahmed Taleb Ibrahimi' Urban Center in Algiers

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune inaugurated on Sunday afternoon the "Late Mujahid Ahmed Taleb Ibrahimi" urban center in the municipality of Rahmania, west of Algiers.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), Army General Saïd Chanegriha; Minister of Interior, Local Authorities and Transport, Said Sayoud; Minister of Housing, Urbanism, City and Urban Development, Mohamed Tarek Belaribi; and several other members of the government.

Spanning an area of 119.5 hectares, the urban center comprises 10,507 housing units under the rent-to-own (AADL) scheme, including four residential districts with 2,500 units each and one district comprising 507 units.

It is fully equipped with administrative, service, and commercial facilities, including an urban security center, a multi-service clinic, a post office, four primary schools, two middle schools, and two high schools.

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The urban development includes two shopping centers, 528 retail outlets, designated public transport stops, as well as recreational parks and dedicated children's play areas. It has also been equipped with a fiber-optic network.

Inaugurated as part of the celebrations marking the 64th anniversary of independence and the recovery of national sovereignty, the urban center embodies the new vision for the housing sector, centered on the development of modern, fully integrated cities.