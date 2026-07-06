Algeria: President Tebboune Lays Foundation Stone for Grand Performance Hall in Ouled Fayet

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday afternoon presided over the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of a 10,000-seat grand performance hall in the municipality of Ouled Fayet, western Algiers, marking the 64th anniversary of independence and the recovery of national sovereignty.

Spanning a total area of 60,000 square meters, the landmark cultural project is scheduled for completion within 24 months and aims to strengthen and promote the country's cultural industry.

The project, overseen by the National Agency for the Realization of Equipment Investments (ANRIE) under the Ministry of Housing, Urban Planning and the City, will include performance halls, lecture halls, administrative facilities, a library, and a videotheque, in addition to press rooms, technical facilities, and dedicated spaces for artists.

According to presentations made during the foundation stone ceremony, the cultural complex will also include a public parking facility with capacity for more than 1,000 vehicles.