South Africa: Stop Waiting, Start Building - Alec Erwin Outlines NMB's Clean-Energy Auto Future

Former minister Alec Erwin warns Nelson Mandela Bay's civil society that driving global automotive growth requires immediate action on local infrastructure rather than passive waiting.

With an eye on identifying and expanding on Nelson Mandela Bay's most valuable industries, civil society is drawing on the expertise of leaders in their respective fields to bring out the best in the Bay.

The NMB Civil Society Coalition has announced its plan to host an economic summit in the metro later this year, and has embarked on a series of engagements to better inform itself about the challenges and opportunities in the city.

The first in its series of engagements saw former minister of public enterprises Alec Erwin address the coalition's members on NMB's crucial role as an automotive hub for the rest of South Africa.

He said Nelson Mandela Bay was ideally situated with existing manufacturing capacity while sitting at the end of a road freight line, with goods coming and going from the ports of Port Elizabeth and Ngqura.

"It is important to understand what is possible and then move to get it done. South Africa, and Nelson Mandela Bay, could play an important role in the supply chain of components and vehicles. But nothing ever changes by sitting on your backside."

Further unpacking the intricacies of the global automotive industry, Erwin explained the...