South Africa: Right of Reply - Cape Town's Affordable Housing Progress Is Undeniable

Kevin Bloom's report on the Constitutional Court judgment on the Tafelberg school sale distorts and omits essential context.

Kevin Bloom's take on the judgment in the Tafelberg school sale brushes past two essential facts in reaching the false conclusion that "the Constitutional Court found... that the Hill-Lewis-led City of Cape Town, aided and abetted by the Western Cape provincial government, had indeed been perpetuating the legacy of spatial apartheid".

The facts are clear, undisputed, and easy to find for any journalist, if they are committed to truthful reporting:

First, the old Tafelberg school sale was more than a decade ago, and was sold by a completely separate sphere of government. So, the reference to the City, or indeed the Geordin Hill-Lewis administration, is just wrong. The property is neither a City-owned property, nor was it sold by the City. It's worth noting too that the Western Cape government has since announced plans to develop affordable housing at this site; and

Second, the court absolutely did not rule on current efforts by the province and City to address the legacy of spatial apartheid, expressly acknowledging that the case record is many years out of date, and that fresh reports need to be filed by the province and City on affordable housing progress and challenges.

This distortion and omission of...