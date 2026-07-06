South Africa: R100m More Invested to Complete Sarah Baartman Centre After Decade-Long Delays

The Sarah Baartman Centre in Hankey has received an additional R100m to finally finish the long-stalled project, aiming for a completion date of October 2027.

After more than a decade of delays and more than R200-million in expenditure, another lifeline of more than R100-million has been provided to complete the long-stalled Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance in Hankey, Eastern Cape.

Since construction began in 2014, the project has lurched from one setback to another, cycling through at least three contractors amid labour disputes, contractual failures and repeated delays.

The project's chronic delays have been widely bemoaned as a disgrace and an insult to Sarah Baartman, a Khoi woman from the Gamtoos Valley who was exhibited across Europe in the 19th century and subjected to becoming a racist spectacle.

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Her remains were repatriated from France and reburied at the site in 2002, where the centre is being built. Once completed, it is expected to house a museum, archives, an auditorium, classrooms, shops and a memorial garden, while creating much-needed jobs in the area.

'Firm deadline'

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson, who officially handed the site over to the new contractor - Tewo Building & Civil Contractors - said on Saturday, 4 July 2026, that the company had been given a firm deadline of 20 October 2027 to complete the project.

"So I have...