South Africa: Token Traffic - Network Carriers Are Getting Their Slice of the Ai Revenue Cake

5 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lindsey Schutters

The use of AI has brought about a profound shift in how telecoms operators assess their networks' capacity not only to carry a lot of data, but to ensure its reliable delivery.

The blockbuster, biggest stock market listing - or initial public offering - in the history of the world by Elon Musk's SpaceX was a big test of the retail investor market's AI appetite. The payoff is that South Africa's prodigal son will move AI data centres into space to free us on terra firma from the resource-intensive monstrosities.

The kicker, though, is the rapid onboarding that the listing enjoyed on the Nasdaq-100 index fund, and the limits on selling off placed on eager retail investors. Not only did the SpaceX listing vacuum up pension funds and life savings, but it also showed the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic that there is still life in the AI horse as they prepare to list shares.

This gobbling of capital is happening while all AI suppliers are raising prices for users and taxing the very enterprises to which they sold the automation idea in the first place - which is, ironically, making the AI solutions more expensive to run than the workers they replaced. Just this week, Microsoft hit its business users with a 16.7% increase on the basic package and an insane 33.3% increase for front-line workers. Why? Because it's bundling in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.