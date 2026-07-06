South Africa: Token Traffic - Network Carriers Are Getting Their Slice of the Ai Revenue Cake

The use of AI has brought about a profound shift in how telecoms operators assess their networks' capacity not only to carry a lot of data, but to ensure its reliable delivery.

The blockbuster, biggest stock market listing - or initial public offering - in the history of the world by Elon Musk's SpaceX was a big test of the retail investor market's AI appetite. The payoff is that South Africa's prodigal son will move AI data centres into space to free us on terra firma from the resource-intensive monstrosities.

The kicker, though, is the rapid onboarding that the listing enjoyed on the Nasdaq-100 index fund, and the limits on selling off placed on eager retail investors. Not only did the SpaceX listing vacuum up pension funds and life savings, but it also showed the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic that there is still life in the AI horse as they prepare to list shares.

This gobbling of capital is happening while all AI suppliers are raising prices for users and taxing the very enterprises to which they sold the automation idea in the first place - which is, ironically, making the AI solutions more expensive to run than the workers they replaced. Just this week, Microsoft hit its business users with a 16.7% increase on the basic package and an insane 33.3% increase for front-line workers. Why? Because it's bundling in...