South Africa: Tongaat Hulett Staves Off Liquidation in Business Rescue Reprieve, but Critical Challenges Abound

Tongaat Hulett has won another reprieve after its business rescue practitioners withdrew their provisional liquidation application, giving one of KwaZulu-Natal's most important agro-processing employers a fresh runway to try to survive. But it is not out of the cane fields yet.

The latest status updates from Tongaat's business rescue practitioners (BRPs) show that the group's rescue still depends heavily on continued funding from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), the implementation of an agreement with Vision, and the outcome of a court challenge by RGS, which wants the adopted business rescue plan set aside.

Read more Mozambican group RGS ups stakes in court battle to counter Tongaat Hulett liquidation and rival consortium February 26, 2026 The sugar group entered business rescue on 27 October 2022. The latest update is the 42nd monthly report prepared under the Companies Act, which requires business rescue practitioners to report monthly when proceedings have not concluded within three months.

In February, the BRPs applied to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to discontinue the business rescue and place Tongaat Hulett Limited into provisional winding-up. That application was initially set down for April, then postponed to 17 and 18 June to allow further talks between Vision, the IDC, Tongaat and other stakeholders.

Those talks have now produced two important documents: a Heads of Agreement between the IDC, Vision and Tongaat, and a further post-commencement finance amendment agreement, known as PCF 12. Both were concluded late...