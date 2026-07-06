Namibia: MTC Raises Aweh Prices, Adds Data Bonuses

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) Namibia has increased the prices of its Aweh packages, while offering data bonuses as part of a promotion to test new bundles.

The promotion began yesterday and will run until 29 September. The prices of most packages have been increased by 7.6%, with the cheapest seven-day package price increasing from N$15 to N$17.

"The previous bundles have been paused while MTC runs a promotion on proposed new bundles. At this stage the promotional bundles are not a permanent fixture," MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo told The Namibian yesterday.

The changes were announced to customers yesterday, the same day that the changes came into effect.

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The new Aweh bundles are designed to give customers more value, and customers should explore the bundles over the coming months, Ekandjo said.

"It is noteworthy to highlight that the promotion bundle is supported by objective economic and operational indicators demonstrating the increased cost of providing telecommunications services since 2017. MTC's operating environment has materially changed over the period since then," he said.

If the changed bundles are approved after this promotional period, the amendments will ensure the long-term sustainability of the company's business, he said.

Consumer analyst Salomo Iipinge says increases in prices without explanation do a disservice to customers.

"In my opinion, they have to disclose the costs that are implicated in the products they are marketing. You don't want to blind [the customers]," he said yesterday.

"In many countries, they have a piece of legislation that is already implemented that protects consumers from marketing that is misleading. A lot of these strategies used by big corporations are not transparent about the products they market," he said.

He said Namibia would in general benefit from stronger regulations about hidden costs, hidden terms and conditions, and product pricing.

Financial planner and consumer analyst Loise Iipinge says prices are increasing across all goods and services and that it would affect everyday Namibians, even if there are good economic reasons for increasing prices.

"In terms of personal finances, it really does make a huge difference if you change the prices. In terms of my consultations, we budget [for data]. Most people rely on Aweh packages and they've been really, really great," Iipinge says.

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But abrupt changes make planning difficult and many Namibians are already struggling, she says.

"Realistically, I think one of the biggest concerns we have in Namibia is that we have a monopoly. There's only two telecommunications companies. And I do feel they take advantage of that," Iipinge says.