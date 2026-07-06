Namibia: Herero Chicken Ruffles Feathers At Namboer Auction

More than a dozen poultry breeds and 467 birds went under the hammer at Namboer Auctioneers' third poultry auction of the year in Windhoek yesterday.

The auction was held at the company's premises opposite Maerua Mall.

Namboer Auctioneers spokesperson Lilly Shihepo says the auction attracted a wide range of poultry, including Australorps, Orpingtons, Brahmas, Sussex, Cochins, Polish chickens, Chinese geese, Swedish ducks, mallards, Muscovy ducks, crested ducks, peafowls, guinea fowls, pigeons and turkeys.

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Among the birds on offer was the Faverolle chicken, also known as the Herero chicken.

"We were also proud to include the Faverolle chicken, known as the Herero chicken, an indigenous Namibian breed," Shihepo says.

She says the auction followed the company's biggest poultry sale, held on 4 June, when one breeder entered 732 birds.

"Our first auction of the year was held on 29 April, followed by our biggest poultry auction to date on 4 June. The auction had already generated strong interest, with a notable rise in enquiries and engagement across our social media platforms," she says.

Shihepo says bidding was expected to be competitive because buyers attended the auction with different goals.

"Some were after birds purely for looks, others were building breeding flocks, while others were looking for meat or egg production. Demand changes from auction to auction, but bidding across all our breeds is consistently competitive," she says.

She says breeders had to ensure their birds were healthy before bringing them to the auction.

"Our team carried out a visual inspection to make sure the birds were alert, active, and eating and drinking normally before they were accepted onto the auction floor."

Shihepo says the growing number of birds entered and the interest from buyers showed poultry breeding was growing in Namibia.

Namboer Auctioneers plan to hold more poultry auctions during the year and breeders are encouraged to consign their birds.