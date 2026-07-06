Namibia: Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Oshana

5 July 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A teenager (15) has been arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing a man (19) with an okapi knife at Omapeleki location at Oluhwa village in the Oshana region on Saturday.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says the incident occurred at around 01h15.

"It is alleged that Abrosius Nghifikepunye (19) died after he was stabbed with an okapi knife by the suspect (15)," Shikwambi says.

She says the motive behind the stabbing is unknown.

"The deceased's next of kin was informed. The suspect remains in police custody and police investigations continue," she says.

In a separate incident, Frederick Lubaan (26) died after he was allegedly stabbed outside his residence at Canaan A residential area in Epako at Gobabis on Friday night.

Shikwambi says the incident happened at around 22h00 while the deceased was socialising with his brother.

"It is alleged that after a physical altercation broke out with two suspects aged 23 and 21, the victim returned indoors, informed his brother he had been stabbed and collapsed," she says.

According to Shikwambi, the deceased was rushed to Gobabis State Hospital but died on arrival.

She says the deceased's next of kin has been informed.

"Two suspects have been arrested, remain in police custody, and the investigation is ongoing," Shikwambi says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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