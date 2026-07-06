Namibia: Two Pensioners Discovered Dead in Separate Incidents in Hardap

The police have reported that two elderly men were discovered dead in the Hardap region on Friday at Maltahöhe and Kalkrand, respectively.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi announced this in the police's weekend crime report on Sunday.

She says a man (69) died at Blikkiesdorp at Maltahöhe at around 15h00.

"It is alleged that Johannes Vlees (69) died at his home. It is alleged that the deceased suffered from a medical health condition. His next of kin were informed and police investigation continues," Shikwambi says.

In a separate incident, another man (also 69) died at Kalkrand at around 06h30.

"It is alleged that Dawid Seroun (69) died at his house. It is alleged that the deceased also had a medical health condition. The next of kin were informed and police investigation continues," she says.