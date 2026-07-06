North Africa: Egypt's President Inaugurates 'Octagon' Military HQ

5 July 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
By Xinhua

Cairo — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated on Saturday the State Strategic Command Headquarters, known as "the Octagon," in Egypt's New Capital east of Cairo, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

In a speech marking the inauguration, Sisi described the new command as "a towering national edifice" and said the complex marks "a significant leap" in Egypt's command, control, and operations management systems.

Equipped with advanced technological infrastructure, secure communication systems, and enhanced capabilities in information gathering and analysis, the headquarters is designed not only to manage military situations but also as "a fundamental pillar in the state's capacity to confront challenges and exceptional circumstances," according to the Egyptian leader.

According to Egypt's official MENA news agency, Sisi signed the official inauguration charter and raised the Armed Forces flag over the facility.

The Octagon is the largest command center of its kind in the Middle East, serving as an integrated crisis management and control center linking sovereign state institutions through advanced communication technologies and artificial intelligence, MENA said. ∎

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