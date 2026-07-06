Uganda: Isa League Expands Season Three With More Teams, New Basketball Tournament

The International Schools Alumni (ISA) League has kicked off its third season with an expanded lineup of schools and teams, alongside new initiatives aimed at strengthening Uganda's growing alumni sports community.

League President Travor Bwiiso said the competition continues to grow as more former students use sport to maintain connections with their alma maters while fostering networking and community engagement.

One of the major highlights of the 2026 season will be the annual All-Star Weekend on August 8, which will bring together alumni leagues from across the country, including the SMACK League, Budo League and Ntare League.

This year's edition will introduce a one-day basketball tournament for the first time, marking the league's latest effort to diversify beyond football.

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"It is part of our long-term growth strategy to have more sports included in the league. We hope to have the basketball tournament every season and for more days in each season," Bwiiso said.

The inaugural tournament is expected to feature about eight teams drawn from the ISA community, with organisers hoping it will grow into a multi-day event in future seasons.

Bwiiso said the league has also continued to attract more sponsors while strengthening relationships between alumni and their former schools, a sign of the competition's growing credibility.

He predicted this year's title race would be the closest since the league's inception, citing extensive recruitment by participating teams during the off-season.

"It will be very competitive as all teams have come incredibly prepared. The winner might not be decided until the last day," he said.

The opening weekend lived up to expectations with a series of tightly contested fixtures.

Kabojja Warriors defeated KISU Lions 2-1 before settling for a goalless draw against Harambe Stars. Rainbow OGS opened with a 1-0 win over SVKDS before drawing 1-1 with AKSA 47Z.

AK Hawks emerged as the early pace-setters after recording back-to-back 1-0 victories over Vienna Titans and Tank Hill Titans.

Elsewhere, ISU Leopards drew 2-2 with Harambe Stars before losing 1-0 to Taibah Spartans, while WOLIS Saints followed a 1-1 draw against Taibah Spartans with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Vienna Titans.

For Vienna Titans, Matchday One was a tale of recovery.

The side began the day with a depleted squad and was forced to play its opening match against AK Hawks without substitutes, eventually losing 1-0.

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However, the arrival of additional players from the Vienna alumni community before the second fixture transformed the team's fortunes.

With improved squad depth, the Titans controlled possession and remained disciplined defensively before Trevor Zziwa scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over WOLIS Saints to earn the club its first points of the season.

Captain Richard Magezi praised the team's response after the opening setback.

"Malcom and Jotham were absolutely amazing. Emma and Benjie also had a brilliant game," he said.

Looking ahead, Magezi identified the fixtures against BSK Titans and Kabojja Warriors as the matches the team is most eager to play.

"The Titan derby with BSK and, of course, the big one with Kabojja are the matches everyone is looking forward to," he said.

With the league expanding both on and off the field, organisers believe the 2026 season will further cement the ISA League's place as one of Uganda's fastest-growing alumni sporting competitions.