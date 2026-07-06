Uganda: Buweekula Still Searching for First Win After Narrow Defeat to Buddu

Buddu Ssaza football team secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Buweekula in a closely contested Masaza Cup fixture at the NTC Grounds in Mubende, condemning the hosts to a third consecutive match without a win.

The defeat leaves Buweekula still searching for their first victory of this year's tournament, placing added pressure on the team as the group stage enters a crucial phase.

Hundreds of supporters from both counties turned up for the encounter, creating a vibrant atmosphere well before kickoff with songs, dances and chants as they rallied behind their teams.

Ahead of the match, fans from both sides expressed confidence that their teams would emerge victorious.

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"We believe our team is ready for this match and we expect nothing less than victory. Both teams are strong, but we are confident our county will get the three points," one supporter said before kickoff.

The visitors eventually broke the deadlock during the contest, sparking jubilant celebrations among the travelling Buddu supporters.

The goal proved decisive as Buweekula failed to find an equaliser, leaving many home fans disappointed with the team's display.

"We expected a better performance. The team must improve if we are to progress in this tournament," one Buweekula supporter said after the final whistle.

Buweekula County chief Andrew Mukasa remained optimistic despite the setback, insisting the team still has a realistic chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

"This result is disappointing, but our qualification hopes are still alive. We must regroup and focus on the remaining matches," Mukasa said.

Buddu head coach Eric Kisuze credited the victory to thorough preparation and tactical discipline.

"We studied Buweekula carefully and our game plan worked. The players showed great discipline and deserved the victory," Kisuze said.

Buddu captain Siraj Massembe described the result as an important step but urged his teammates to remain focused.

"This is an important win for us, but there is still a long way to go. We have to keep working hard and stay focused," Massembe said.

Buweekula will look to end their winless run next Sunday when they host Busujju at the NTC Grounds in Mubende, while Buddu will seek to build on the momentum from their valuable away victory.