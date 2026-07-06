Ethiopia: Heart Attack Ethiopia Launches Life-Saving Heart Surgeries At Mcm Hospital

Addis Ababa — Heart Attack Ethiopia today launched its fifth round of medical missions at MCM Hospital, commonly known as Korea Hospital, to provide free, life-saving cardiac surgeries and strengthen local medical expertise through sustainable clinical training.

As part of Heart Attack Ethiopia's fifth medical mission, more than 59 volunteer doctors from around the world are participating.

Heart Attack Ethiopia Co-Founder and Executive Director Dr. Tesfaye Telila told ENA that this program aims to expand life-saving heart services, strengthen local medical expertise, and support the development of a sustainable cardiovascular care system in Ethiopia.

In this round, the program will perform up to 200 advanced cardiac procedures and surgeries while providing intensive, hands-on training for Ethiopian doctors, nurses, and allied health workers.

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He added that Heart Attack Ethiopia has treated more than 460 patients and performed over 480 life-saving cardiac procedures during previous missions over the past three years.

According to him, while the current medical team is providing immediate free care, the ultimate goal of the initiative is to establish a permanent framework that supports the people of Ethiopia beyond periodic deployments, enabling continuous 24/7 assistance in the future.

Dr. Tesfaye also noted that local doctors are actively involved in the program. Thoracic surgeons from across the country are currently based at MCM Hospital for two weeks, participating in procedures alongside international specialists to strengthen local capacity.

He expressed appreciation for their contributions, noting that their role is key to building sustainable cardiac care in Ethiopia.

The initiative aims to establish a program that supports the people of Ethiopia beyond periodic missions, enabling continuous 24/7 assistance rather than operating only twice a year.

Professor Mamas Mamas Andreas of Keele University in the United Kingdom, who is an adult interventional cardiologist, highlighted the progress made through the Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) program at Tikur Anbessa Specialized Hospital.

He stated that since February 2025, the team has successfully performed 150 stenting procedures for heart attack patients, reducing mortality from heart attacks by five times.

He noted that these results will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Berlin next month as an example of an effective global health partnership.

He added that more than 59 volunteer doctors from around the world are participating in the mission to support life-saving cardiac care in Ethiopia.

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He called for scaling the program nationwide, emphasizing the importance of expanding access so that every patient can benefit.

Professor Mamas also commended Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, noting that just as millions of trees are growing across the country, the cardiac care system should grow steadily over the next 10 to 20 years.

Heart Attack Ethiopia Director of Philanthropy Jon-Alan Manning stated that the organization has mobilized $2.6 million worth of advanced medical equipment and supplies for the current mission, much of which will remain in Ethiopia after the program ends. However, he warned that Ethiopia currently has about 15,000 patients awaiting life-saving cardiac surgery, underscoring the urgent need to expand sustainable local capacity.

Founded by Ethiopian-born physicians in the United States, Heart Attack Ethiopia has engaged more than 59 international specialists in just two years, with the long-term goal of supporting sustainable cardiac care systems in Ethiopia and across Africa.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Ethiopian Diaspora Service, Ethiopian Airlines, and several major hospitals and health institutions across Ethiopia.

Before the official launch, members of the international medical team joined the government's Green Legacy Initiative by planting tree seedlings at Korea Hospital, symbolizing their commitment to building a healthier and more resilient future for Ethiopia.