Ethiopia: Tourism, Record Coffee Exports and National Dialogue Mark a Week of Progress

- Ethiopia concluded the week with notable progress across key sectors, driving its national development agenda. Tourism strengthened its position as a strategic pillar of economic transformation, coffee exports reached an unprecedented record, diplomatic engagement gained fresh momentum, and preparations for an inclusive national dialogue continued to advance.

From Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's vision of tourism as a major engine of economic growth to record-breaking coffee export earnings, growing international recognition of Ethiopia's strategic importance, and sustained efforts to build national consensus through dialogue, the week's developments reflected a country steadily expanding the foundations of its economic growth, peace building, and international engagement.

Tourism Central to Economic Transformation

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed placed tourism at the forefront of Ethiopia's development agenda this week, describing the sector as a new engine of the country's economic transformation.

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In an exclusive interview with the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), the Prime Minister said Ethiopia is moving beyond simply recognizing its tourism potential toward systematically developing and promoting its rich historical, cultural, and natural attractions. He noted that although the country possesses exceptional tourism resources, limited promotion and inadequate destination development have long prevented the sector from realizing its full potential.

The government's vision was further demonstrated later in the week when Prime Minister Abiy inspected the ongoing Chano-Chencha Road Project in Southern Ethiopia.

The 29-kilometer road project, together with the recently renovated community-managed Dorze Lodge, reflects the government's integrated approach to infrastructure development and tourism promotion. According to the Prime Minister, improved road connectivity will facilitate travel, stimulate local businesses, expand tourism opportunities, and improve livelihoods while unlocking the area's vast environmental, cultural, and economic potential. He also encouraged Ethiopians, members of the diaspora, and international visitors to experience the region's unique natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Taken together, the Prime Minister's remarks and the infrastructure project underscored a broader policy direction. Tourism is increasingly being positioned not only as a cultural asset but also as a strategic pillar for employment creation, foreign exchange generation, and sustainable economic growth.

Historic High of Coffee Exports

Ethiopia also achieved a major milestone in its coffee sector, recording an unprecedented three billion U.S. dollars in coffee export earnings.

The record reflects sustained efforts to increase productivity, improve quality, expand market access, and strengthen agricultural exports. As the country's leading export commodity, coffee continues to play a vital role in generating foreign exchange and supporting Ethiopia's broader economic transformation.

Diplomats Highlight Ethiopia's Strategic Importance

Growing international confidence in Ethiopia was another notable development during the week.

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Addis Ababa described Ethiopia as an increasingly attractive destination for investment and trade, while recognizing its pivotal role in advancing peace, stability, and regional cooperation across the Horn of Africa.

Their assessment reflected Ethiopia's expanding diplomatic engagement and its continuing importance as both a political and economic hub on the African continent.

National Dialogue Advances Toward Consensus

Efforts to strengthen national unity also continued to gain momentum.

Chief Commissioner of the National Dialogue Commission, Yonas Adaye, described the National Dialogue as a significant step toward building national consensus and achieving lasting peace.

Supporting that view, Emeritus Professor Alemayehu G. Mariam said the dialogue offers a vital pathway to peace, progress and prosperity, emphasizing that meaningful engagement provides an opportunity to resolve differences through consultation and mutual understanding.

As preparations move forward, the National Dialogue remains one of Ethiopia's most significant national initiatives aimed at promoting reconciliation, strengthening democratic consensus, and laying the foundation for lasting stability.

Diplomatic Community Joins GLI

Environmental diplomacy also featured prominently during the week.

Members of the diplomatic corps based in Addis Ababa participated in Ethiopia's Green Legacy tree planting campaign during their visit to Lalibela.

Their participation highlighted growing international recognition of Ethiopia's flagship environmental initiative while strengthening cooperation on climate resilience, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable development.

The event also showcased Lalibela's unique historical and cultural significance, demonstrating how environmental conservation and heritage tourism can complement one another.

Defense Reform Continues

On the security front, the Ethiopian National Defense Force announced that it is continuing comprehensive institutional reforms and modernization efforts to enhance its operational capacity.

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Field Marshal Birhanu Jula said the reforms are being implemented in response to an increasingly complex security environment, to strengthen professionalism, operational readiness, and the force's ability to address evolving national security challenges.

The ongoing modernization reflects Ethiopia's broader commitment to building strong and capable institutions that can safeguard national sovereignty while adapting to changing regional and global security realities.

A Week of Broad-Based Progress

The week's developments reflected Ethiopia's continued efforts to diversify the drivers of its economic growth while strengthening institutions that support long-term national development.

Tourism is emerging as a strategic pillar alongside agriculture and manufacturing. Coffee exports have reached a historic milestone, reinforcing Ethiopia's position in global markets. International partners continue to recognize the country's strategic role in regional peace, stability, and economic cooperation. At the same time, national dialogue is advancing efforts to foster consensus and reconciliation, while environmental and defense initiatives are reinforcing long-term national priorities.

Taken together, these developments portray a country pursuing a broad-based development agenda that seeks to build a more competitive economy, stronger institutions, and a more resilient future.