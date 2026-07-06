Namibia: Four Suicide Cases Reported Over Weekend

A woman (49) allegedly took her own life at Onambango village in the Omuntele area on Friday.

This was confirmed in the weekend crime report by national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi.

She says the body of Ashikoto Tuyoleni was discovered by her mother at about 06h00.

"It is alleged that Tuyoleni, a 49-year-old woman, was found in her bedroom. The body was discovered by the mother," Shikwambi says.

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She says no evidence of foul play or a suicide note was found.

"The next of kin were informed and police investigation continues," she says.

In a separate incident, Shikwambi says Daniel Amukoto (45) allegedly took his own life at Omutse village in the Onyaanya area at around 12h00 on Saturday.

"No foul play and suicide note was left behind. His next of kin was informed and police investigation continues," she says.

Shikwambi adds that Ntjamba Gerald (27) allegedly took his own life at Siyandeya village in the Kapako constituency, in the Kavango West region, at about 06h00 on Saturday.

"No foul play and suicide note was left behind. The next of kin was informed and police investigation continues," she says.

Hans Nero (28) allegedly took his own life at Donkerhoek, Kalkrand, in the Mariental district at around 19h00 on Saturday.

"No foul play and suicide note was left behind. The next of kin was informed and police investigation continues," Shikwambi saya.

Police investigations into all four incidents continue.