Namibia: Geingos Urges Young Women to Embrace Their Culture

Former first lady Monica Geingos has urged young women to embrace their culture with pride while cautioning against confusing cultural pride with tribalism.

Speaking at the Îsabedi Graduation Ceremony organised by ǂNisa Damaradi |Ae||gams, Geingos praises the organisation for creating a space where young women learn about Damara culture through the Îsabedi Cultural Training Programme.

"There is a difference between being proud of your culture and being tribalistic," she says.

She says the Horokhoes - the traditional Damara dress - holds a special place in her heart, adding that it became a source of comfort during the funeral of her late husband, former president Hage Geingob.

Geingos encourages graduates to wear the Horokhoes with pride and embrace their cultural identity without apology.

She also urges young women to invest in their confidence and self-esteem, saying it is equally important to confront and heal from trauma that may prevent them from becoming the women they aspire to be.

Participants in the Îsabedi Cultural Training Programme are taught about Damara heritage, the Khoekhoegowab language, traditional music and dance, indigenous knowledge and the significance of the Horokhoes.