South Africa: SAMRC and Dffe Join Forces to Strengthen Air Pollution Research and Protect Public Health

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will strengthen collaboration between environmental and health experts to better understand and address the impact of air pollution on the health and well-being of South Africans.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the department and SAMRC said the partnership marks an important step towards ensuring that environmental policies are informed by scientific evidence on the health effects of air pollution.

Through the agreement, the two institutions will collaborate on research, policy development, health impact assessments, data sharing, air quality monitoring, and public awareness initiatives.

Air pollution remains one of the leading environmental risks to health globally and is associated with a range of serious health conditions, including respiratory diseases, cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, and premature death.

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In South Africa, communities living near industrial areas, power generation facilities, transport corridors, and informal settlements are often disproportionately affected.

By combining the DFFE's environmental management mandate with the SAMRC's expertise in environmental epidemiology and public health research, the partnership aims to generate evidence that can support more effective interventions, improve air quality management, and ultimately reduce the burden of disease linked to air pollution.

The collaboration will also support research on the health impacts of emissions from various sources, strengthen surveillance of pollution-related health outcomes, improve access to environmental data for health studies, and contribute to the development of early warning systems that can help protect vulnerable populations during periods of poor air quality.

The Deputy Director-General for Climate Change and Air Quality Management at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Maesela Kekana, said the partnership reflects the government's commitment to protecting both the environment and public health.

"Clean air is fundamental to the health and well-being of all South Africans. This partnership enables us to strengthen the scientific foundation of our air quality policies and interventions by drawing on the SAMRC's world-class health research expertise.

"Through this collaboration, the DFFE and SAMRC will be better positioned to understand the real health impacts of air pollution, support evidence-based decision-making, and ensure that environmental management contributes directly to improved health outcomes for communities across the country," Kekana said.

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The SAMRC President and CEO, Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, said the agreement demonstrates the critical role of research in addressing complex societal challenges.

"The health effects of air pollution extend far beyond environmental concerns and represent a significant public health challenge. Through this partnership, the SAMRC will contribute scientific evidence that helps policymakers understand how environmental exposures affect human health and where interventions can have the greatest impact.

"Our shared goal is to ensure that research translates into policies and actions that protect lives, reduce health inequalities, and improve quality of life for all South Africans," Prof Ntusi said.

With the SAMRC being the health-focused research arm of the National Department of Health (NDoH), the MoU also creates opportunities for closer collaboration with the NDoH and other stakeholders to strengthen the country's response to environmental health challenges, including climate change and air pollution.

As South Africa continues to pursue sustainable development and environmental protection, the partnership between the DFFE and SAMRC will play an important role in ensuring that the health of communities remains at the centre of policy development and implementation. -