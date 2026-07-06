South Africa: MEC Diale-Tlabela Leads Service Delivery Intervention to Improve Roads in Merafong

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has led an intensive service delivery intervention in Merafong, reaffirming the Gauteng Provincial Government's commitment to improving road infrastructure and enhancing service delivery.

The intervention, conducted on Friday, forms part of the Aga Le Rona programme, which seeks to accelerate visible service delivery over a two-month period.

Diale-Tlabela was joined by Nozuko Best, as well as senior officials from the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and the Merafong Local Municipality.

According to the department, immediate activities undertaken during the intervention included pothole patching, litter picking and cleaning, road markings, and the general beautification of the municipality.

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"This intervention forms part of the Aga Le Rona programme, which is aimed at accelerating visible service delivery over a two-month period, with immediate activities undertaken today including pothole patching, litter picking and cleaning, road markings, and general beautification of the municipality," the MEC said.

The department said the intervention forms part of a broader, coordinated approach to address long-standing service delivery backlogs and improve the condition of road infrastructure across the province.

Diale-Tlabela stressed that the programme is not a once-off initiative, but a sustained intervention aimed at ensuring communities begin to experience tangible improvements within a short period.

"This programme is about restoring dignity and ensuring that our communities experience real change. We are bringing all our resources together and working collaboratively with municipalities to fast-track service delivery," Diale-Tlabela said.

The department said it will continue working closely with local government and community stakeholders to ensure the intervention delivers measurable and lasting outcomes. - SAnews.gov.za