South Africa: National Science Month Launched to Strengthen Public Engagement With Science

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation has officially launched the country's inaugural National Science Month, marking a new chapter in efforts to strengthen public engagement with science, technology and innovation.

Delivering the keynote address at the launch held at the Vaal University of Technology on Saturday, Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina said the initiative expands the former National Science Week into a month-long programme aimed at bringing science closer to all South Africans.

The launch comes just days after the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation announced National Science Month as the department's flagship science engagement programme. The event also coincided with the university's 60th anniversary celebrations.

Gina said the transition from National Science Week, which has been implemented since 2000, reflects government's recognition of the increasingly important role of science, technology and innovation in addressing complex global and national challenges.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"However, because science, technology and innovation are increasingly central to addressing the complex challenges facing our world today, we believe South Africa needs a broader and more sustained science engagement programme," the Deputy Minister said.

She said government views science not only as a driver of discovery but also as a catalyst for economic transformation, industrialisation and national competitiveness.

Highlighting the country's investment in research and development, Gina noted that South Africa currently spends about 0.61% of its Gross Domestic Product on research and development, well below the National Development Plan target of 1.5%.

"It is for this reason that our department adopted a new mantra: 'Placing Science, Technology and Innovation at the Centre of Government, Education, Industry and Society.'

"Our mantra reminds us that fulfilling this responsibility cannot be business as usual. We must significantly raise public awareness of the value of science in everyday life, while elevating science, technology and innovation as key drivers of South Africa's socio-economic development," Gina said.

According to the Deputy Minister, National Science Month seeks to demonstrate the power of science in understanding the natural and social world, harness new technologies to address societal challenges, promote informed decision-making and improve public access to scientific knowledge, while fostering greater collaboration between scientists and communities.

Held under the theme, "Science, Technology and Innovation Are for Everyone," the month-long programme is intended to emphasise that science belongs to all people regardless of ethnicity, class, gender, belief or location.

The launch featured a science exhibition comprising 132 stands and more than 100 exhibitors from universities, science councils and research institutions across the country.

Participating institutions include the University of the Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of KwaZulu-Natal, University of Cape Town, North-West University, University of Limpopo, Stellenbosch University, University of Venda, Tshwane University of Technology, Durban University of Technology, Mangosuthu University of Technology, Sol Plaatje University and Nelson Mandela University.

Science entities participating include the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, National Research Foundation, Technology Innovation Agency, South African National Space Agency, Academy of Science of South Africa and the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions.

The programme will cover themes including technology and innovation, health, environmental management, service delivery, education, journalism, human rights, climate change, space science, decolonising knowledge systems, science diplomacy and youth engagement.

Gina also called on South Africans to use National Science Month to showcase the country's scientific achievements, including the Square Kilometre Array, the Southern African Large Telescope, iThemba LABS and the SANSA Space Weather Centre.

She further encouraged learners to pursue careers in science by drawing inspiration from South African innovators such as Mashudu Tshifularo and Sandile Ngcobo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Drawing from these breathtaking examples of South Africa's science, technology and innovation capabilities, my message to the learners here today is simple: your dreams are valid, and you must never allow anyone to tell you that you cannot become a scientist," she said.

During the event, the official National Science Month logo was also unveiled, while the baton for hosting the 2027 edition was symbolically handed over to North-West University.

Concluding her address, Gina urged all South Africans to champion science in their communities.

"Let us join hands in taking the message of science to every town and village in our country. Let us tell every community that science, technology and innovation are for everyone."

"With these words, it is my honour and privilege to formally declare National Science Month officially launched as South Africa's premier science engagement initiative," Gina said. - SAnews.gov.za