South Africa: Whistleblower Advocacy Toolkit

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The Whistleblower Advocacy Toolkit is a practical resource designed to help organisations and communities strengthen whistleblower protection, promote accountability, and build and commit to a culture of ethical leadership and accountability.

Developed for civil society organisations (CSOs), workplaces, trade unions, educational institutions, community groups, and public sector bodies, the toolkit provides accessible guidance, advocacy resources, and practical tools to support whistleblowing initiatives.

The toolkit can be used for staff training and onboarding, awareness campaigns, organisational policies and procedures, internal communications, and community engagement activities. It also serves as a valuable resource for facilitating discussions on ethics, transparency, accountability, and the importance of reporting wrongdoing.

This toolkit is intended as a practical guide rather than a prescriptive set of rules. Not every step will be relevant to every situation, and users should apply the guidance according to their specific circumstances. Whistleblowers are encouraged to review Sections 2 and 3 before making a disclosure and, where possible, seek independent advice or support. Throughout the process, personal safety, confidentiality, and wellbeing should remain key priorities.

Download the Whistleblower Advocacy Toolkit