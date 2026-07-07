Sudan: Amid Lethal Drone Attacks, Children Bear Brunt of Escalating War

Children across Sudan continue to bear the brunt of a war that is becoming increasingly deadly, with at least 330 children reported killed or injured during the first six months of 2026, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday.

"Children are being caught in a relentless cycle of violence, displacement and deprivation," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative for Sudan.

"For many children, there is no safe place left. They are being killed and injured in their homes, on the roads, in markets and while attempting to access essential services such as education and healthcare. Children must never be a target. Their lives, rights and futures must be protected."

According to reports, drone attacks accounted for 60 per cent of these casualties, highlighting the growing impact of this method of warfare on children and families as the war that erupted between rival militaries in April 2023 continues.

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Alarming situation in Al Obeid

Following a UN Human Rights Council emergency meeting on 3 July, it adopted a resolution on Monday to investigate the catastrophic situation in El Obeid.

With an estimated 500,000 civilians at risk in and around El Obeid and across North Kordofan, UNICEF said any further deterioration could expose even more children to death, injury, displacement and other grave protection risks.

Darfur and Kordofan states continued to record the highest levels of child casualties, the agency said, adding that the situation in and around El Obeid, and more broadly across North Kordofan, is particularly alarming.

Since May 2026, drone strikes and other attacks have reportedly resulted in more than 35 child casualties in the state, including at least 18 children killed and more than 17 injured.

The affected children ranged in age from just two months to 17 years.

Immediate risks of death or injury

Repeated drone strikes and shelling have also damaged civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, health facilities, water systems and markets, disrupted supply routes and placed essential services under increasing strain.

The persistent threat of attacks has also deepened fear, anxiety and trauma among children, particularly in communities that have faced repeated bombardments and displacement. UNICEF said.

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Children are not only facing the immediate risk of death and injury, but are also exposed to grave violations, including recruitment and use, abduction, sexual violence and attacks on schools and hospitals, UNICEF said, calling on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and take all possible measures to protect children from harm.

Broader calls for aid access

UNICEF also called on all parties to allow and facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access, echoing similar appeals in recent weeks, including the World Health Organization (WHO), which is, among other things, helping local authorities battle a cholera outbreak.

WHO warned late last month that conflict is fueling cholera in West Kordofan, with disrupted health services, unsafe water and poor sanitation, insecurity and population displacement creating conditions for the disease to spread.

As of 20 June, 838 suspected cases and seven confirmed cases, including 117 deaths, have been reported from three localities.

Over the weekend, a joint mission by WHO and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, began visiting areas across Sudan to meet with the government, partners and communities to optimise an integrated health response for escalating health needs.