Sudan: Finance Minister Stresses Importance of FAO Support for Sudan's Productive Sectors

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Gebreil Ibrahim, emphasized the importance of the work of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in developing the country's agricultural and livestock sectors and supporting government efforts.

During a meeting with FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa, Dr. Abdulhakim Elwaer, the minister expressed the government's desire to modernize production systems in major agricultural schemes, particularly the Gezira Scheme, expand access to improved seeds and pesticides under government supervision, finance small-scale producers, strengthen agricultural value chains, create employment opportunities, and enhance national and regional food security.

Elwaer said revitalizing Sudan's agricultural sector in line with government priorities remains one of the FAO's main objectives. He noted that the organization is working to address the impact of the war and climate-related challenges while expanding irrigation systems, increasing productivity, strengthening governance, building producers' capacity, and mobilizing financial resources in coordination with regional and international financing institutions.