Ethiopia: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Arrives in Addis Ababa for Official Working Visit

Addis Ababa — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Addis Ababa on Monday evening for an official working visit, highlighting the growing diplomatic engagement between Russia and Ethiopia amid an evolving global geopolitical landscape.

Upon his arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Lavrov was welcomed by Ambassador Meles Alem, Director General for European and American Affairs at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit is expected to feature high-level discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and deepening collaboration on regional, continental, and global issues of mutual interest.

It also underscores both countries' commitment to further advancing their longstanding diplomatic partnership.

Lavrov's visit comes as Russia continues to expand its engagement across Africa through political, economic, and security cooperation, with Ethiopia regarded as one of Moscow's key partners on the continent.

Recent diplomatic exchanges indicate that Ethiopia and Russia are further strengthening their close and multifaceted relationship, characterized by robust political dialogue, growing economic cooperation, and shared priorities for peace, development, and multilateral engagement.

Ethiopia has emerged as one of Russia's strategic partners in Africa, with bilateral relations extending beyond trade and investment to encompass cooperation in diplomacy, international affairs, education, science, and other areas of mutual interest, it was learned.