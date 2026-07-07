Uganda: Mityana Residents Raise Land Grabbing Concerns During Government Farming Tools Distribution

Residents and Local Council leaders in Mityana District have raised concerns over what they describe as increasing cases of land grabbing, accusing individuals they claim have influence in government of illegally taking over land belonging to ordinary citizens.

The concerns were raised during the distribution of government-provided hoes to farmers in villages within Busimbi Sub-county, an initiative aimed at boosting agricultural production and encouraging households to engage in farming.

The exercise covered several villages and parishes within Mityana Municipality, including Nakaseeta and Kireku, and was coordinated by Busimbi Division Mayor Hajj Haruna Kibirige alongside Local Council leaders.

While welcoming the government's support to farmers, residents said unresolved land disputes continue to discourage agricultural investment because many people are reluctant to develop land whose ownership remains contested.

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"We welcome the government's efforts to support farming, but land grabbing has become one of the biggest challenges facing our communities. Some people claim to have powerful connections and end up taking land that belongs to ordinary residents," one village leader said.

Residents also raised concerns about the distance some beneficiaries have to travel to collect the hoes, saying transport costs sometimes reduce the value of the support provided.

"The transport costs for collecting the hoes are almost the same as buying one from a nearby shop. We appreciate the support, but distribution points should be brought closer to the communities," Emmanuel Ssali, a resident, said.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Busimbi Division Mayor Hajji Haruna Kibirige appealed to the government, particularly President Museveni, to strengthen measures aimed at protecting citizens from illegal evictions and ensuring justice for victims of land disputes.

"Government has made significant investments to improve agriculture, but those efforts will only yield results if farmers have secure ownership of their land. We appeal for stronger action against land grabbers so that people can farm without fear," Kibirige said.

The distribution of farming tools is part of the government's broader agricultural support programme aimed at improving productivity and strengthening household incomes through increased food production.

According to district officials, Mityana District received 11,400 hoes for distribution to farmers across different sub-counties and divisions.

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Despite appreciating the initiative, residents said resolving land conflicts remains critical if government agricultural programmes are to deliver sustainable benefits to communities.