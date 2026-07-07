South Africa: '100 Percent a Humanitarian Crisis' - the Parking Lot Where Malawians Wait to Go Home

In Johannesburg, the Malawian consulate's parking lot has become a shelter where repatriates sleep under the open sky with children, waiting for transport to the Lindela Repatriation Centre.

Since the beginning of the recent anti-foreigner unrest, Malawian nationals from various parts of Gauteng have been heading to the Malawian consulate in Woodmead, Johannesburg, seeking assistance to return home. The consulate closed in the lead-up to the 30 June protests, leaving humanitarian aid up to community volunteers and NGO organisations.

Many Malawians have been left with no choice but to camp outside while awaiting repatriation assistance. Repatriates have been sleeping in the parking lot outside the consulate while waiting to be transported to the Lindela Repatriation Centre for processing.

On Monday morning, Daily Maverick observed roughly 50 Malawian nationals waiting outside the consulate. Within about an hour, that number had more than doubled to about 115 adults and 10 children.

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Growing humanitarian needs

Humanitarian organisations and community volunteers described increasingly desperate conditions.

"Generally, people start arriving overnight. During the day, the numbers grow from around 50 or 60 people, like we're seeing now, but there have been days when there have been 200 to 300 people here," said Tessa Dooms, director of the think tank Rivonia Circle.

"It's 100% a humanitarian crisis," said volunteer Jessica Fearnhead, describing women giving birth outside the consulate, foreign nationals seeking food and...