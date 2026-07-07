Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Seeks More Donations As Zimbabwe Struggles to Repatriate Citizens From South Africa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appealed to the private sector and other well-wishers to provide additional financial support for Zimbabwe's ongoing repatriation programme to bring home citizens stranded in South Africa.

The appeal comes as hundreds of Zimbabweans continue seeking to leave South Africa following weeks of anti-immigrant protests, harassment and attacks targeting foreign nationals.

Anti-immigrant groups in the neighbouring country had issued undocumented foreign nationals with a June 30 deadline to leave, prompting several African governments, including Zimbabwe, to launch repatriation programmes for their citizens.

However, Zimbabwe has struggled to mobilise adequate resources for the exercise, leaving many nationals stranded at the country's diplomatic missions and designated reception centres in South Africa while awaiting transport back home.

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Mnangagwa's appeal follows donations of US$1 million each from businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Wicknell Chivayo, bringing total private sector contributions towards the repatriation effort to over US$2 million.

Addressing mourners during the burial of National Hero Major General (Retired) Evaristo Dzihwema on Monday, the President urged businesses, development partners and other well-wishers to work with the government to accelerate the repatriation programme.

"Meanwhile, I invite the private sector and well-wishers to donate and partner with Government to accelerate the repatriation of many more of our people back home. Our hands, therefore, are outstretched to receive all those coming back home," said Mnangagwa.

The President said the government remained committed to ensuring that all returning Zimbabweans were safely and successfully reintegrated into their communities.

"Under the Second Republic, we are leaving no one and no place behind. I want to assure all our people returning from the diaspora that our ZANU PF-led Government has put in place comprehensive plans for the seamless, safe, orderly and dignified reintegration," he said.

Mnangagwa also called on communities, traditional leaders, churches and families to support returning citizens, saying successful reintegration required a collective national effort.

"Our communities, traditional leaders, churches and families all have a role to play in welcoming and supporting our returning citizens as they rebuild their lives back home," he said.