Zimbabwe: Nationwide Blackout Plunges Zimbabwe Into Darkness As ZESA Scrambles to Restore Power

6 July 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe was plunged into darkness on Monday evening after a technical fault on the national electricity grid triggered a nationwide power outage.

Power utility ZESA Holdings said the blackout occurred at 6:24 pm, affecting the entire country.

"ZESA Holdings wishes to inform its valued stakeholders of a nationwide power outage that occurred today, Monday 6 July at 1824 hours due to a technical fault on our network," the utility said in a statement.

The power utility said its technical teams immediately launched investigations into the fault while restoration efforts commenced without delay.

"Our technical teams are currently investigating the cause of the outage. Simultaneously, restoration efforts are underway, and our engineers are working to restore grid stability and bring back power in the shortest possible time," ZESA said.

The utility did not immediately disclose the nature of the technical fault or provide a timeline for the full restoration of electricity supplies.

"Further updates will be provided as restoration progresses," the statement added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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