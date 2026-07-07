Kenya: Murkomen Says Gachagua Endangers Kenya

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen sustained his attacks against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday, accusing him of promoting ethnic division and using dangerous political rhetoric that could fuel violence.

Murkomen in a post on X claimed that every public speech by Gachagua reinforces what he described as a pattern of incitement and tribal politics.

"Every time Rigathi Gachagua opens his mouth to speak, he affirms to all and sundry that he is the Lord of Violence and Master of Ethnic Bigotry," Murkomen said.

The Interior CS accused Gachagua of continuing to brand political leaders from the Mt Kenya region who do not support him as "traitors", saying such language is dangerous and has historically been used to isolate and target individuals.

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According to Murkomen, describing leaders as traitors because of their political choices is not harmless political talk but a dangerous form of incitement.

"Terming others as traitors of the community is a dog whistle that has been historically used to profile, ostracize and direct attacks against a section of society or individuals," he said.

Murkomen pointed to historical conflicts including the Rwandan genocide and the Kosovo war crimes, arguing that similar rhetoric had previously been used to fuel violence against targeted groups.

The Interior CS also referenced the death of Rachel Wandeto, claiming it followed sustained attacks against pro-government figures from the Mt Kenya region.

"The attack on Rachel Wandeto is still fresh in our minds. Her painful and unfortunate death was a direct consequence of Gachagua's incitement against pro-government people from the region," Murkomen alleged.

The Cabinet Secretary did not provide further evidence to support the claim.

Murkomen said the government has instructed security agencies to closely monitor Gachagua's public statements and take legal action if necessary.

"Like I said recently, our security agencies are under instruction to monitor his inflammatory utterances and take the necessary legal action before he endangers more lives and the security of the country," he stated.

His remarks come amid escalating political tensions between leaders allied to President William Ruto's administration and Gachagua, who has remained critical of the government since leaving office.

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Murkomen further accused Gachagua of pursuing divisive politics and insisted that Kenya's unity must remain protected.

"Gachagua remains a hopeless tribalist with delusions of being at the helm of an empire that only exists in the firmament of his twisted imagination," he said.

"Kenya remains a united, progressive and indivisible nation."