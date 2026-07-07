South Africa: Death in Ratanda As SA's Dangerous Water Crisis Enters New Phase

opinion

The country's water crisis has entered a new, dangerous phase where administrative failure is being answered with policing.

The deaths of two people during protests over prolonged water shortages in the Lesedi Local Municipality's Ratanda Township should unsettle us all.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating whether police action contributed to the deaths. Those investigations must be allowed to proceed. But irrespective of their outcome, Ratanda exposes a deeply troubling pattern in South Africa's democratic governance. The mayor's house was set ablaze by an angry mob as well.

Ratanda was not just another service delivery protest; it is a stark reminder that South Africa's water crisis is in a dangerous new phase - one where failures of governance are increasingly managed through public-order policing rather than public administration.

Communities endured weeks without reliable water. What began as a technical problem requiring the repair of pipes or pumps quickly became a political crisis. It became a question not simply of failing infrastructure, but of state legitimacy - and ultimately, of whose lives are considered expendable.

Ratanda is not the beginning of this story.

Andries Tatane

In April 2011, Andries Tatane was beaten and shot with rubber bullets during a protest over water and other basic services in Ficksburg. His death, <a...