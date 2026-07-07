South Africa: Death in Ratanda As SA's Dangerous Water Crisis Enters New Phase

6 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Anthony Kaziboni

The country's water crisis has entered a new, dangerous phase where administrative failure is being answered with policing.

The deaths of two people during protests over prolonged water shortages in the Lesedi Local Municipality's Ratanda Township should unsettle us all.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating whether police action contributed to the deaths. Those investigations must be allowed to proceed. But irrespective of their outcome, Ratanda exposes a deeply troubling pattern in South Africa's democratic governance. The mayor's house was set ablaze by an angry mob as well.

Ratanda was not just another service delivery protest; it is a stark reminder that South Africa's water crisis is in a dangerous new phase - one where failures of governance are increasingly managed through public-order policing rather than public administration.

Communities endured weeks without reliable water. What began as a technical problem requiring the repair of pipes or pumps quickly became a political crisis. It became a question not simply of failing infrastructure, but of state legitimacy - and ultimately, of whose lives are considered expendable.

Ratanda is not the beginning of this story.

Andries Tatane

In April 2011, Andries Tatane was beaten and shot with rubber bullets during a protest over water and other basic services in Ficksburg. His death, <a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.