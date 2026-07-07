South Africa: Organisations Step in to Save Langa's Second Pride Festival

"We must not forget to remember and keep fighting for those who have lost their lives" says Free Gender

The streets of Langa were brought to life on Saturday as members of the LGBTQIA+ community hosted their second Pride event with a march and other festivities at the Guga S'Thebe Cultural Centre.

Led by a truck covered in rainbow flags featuring reigning Miss Drag South Africa 2025/26 winner Jackye Latrice Majawie, wearing a bright lime ball gown. Majawie is the founder and director of Majawie Safe Space, an organisation which advocates for LGBTQIA+ rights and provides support to victims of gender-based violence and hate crimes.

Chairperson of Langa LGBTQIA+ Pride, Anele Gqasana, said their first Pride in 2024, in partnership with the Langa Centenary celebrations, was a success.

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"We were unfortunately unable to host one in 2025 due to funding constraints. It's hard to believe that a month ago, we had no confirmed budget for this year's event. But after the overwhelming feedback we got from people who were willing to help, the event happened."

Organisations supporting the event included Impulse Group Cape Town, focusing on health awareness, the Triangle Project, Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, and SafePlace International.

Anele Ligunya, chairperson at Free Gender, said, "While we march and celebrate, we must not forget to remember and keep fighting for those who have lost their lives. We need to show more unity and come out in numbers when there are court cases of those who have left us."

Attendees were welcomed with a red carpet as they entered Guga S'Thebe Cultural Centre, decorated in rainbow-coloured balloons. Entertainment included performances and a screening of a documentary called "Mirror Him" about a transman. There were also stalls selling clothing and food, and stalls promoting safe sex and others educating the public about queer rights.

There was also a wall of remembrance with photographs, which included Imam Muhsin Hendricks ,who was shot dead in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha in 2025; Andile "Lulu" Ntuthela from KwaNobuhle in the Eastern Cape, who was murdered in a suspected hate crime in 2021; David Olyn, who was beaten, raped and set on fire in Ceres in 2014; Thapelo Makutle from Kuruman, who was murdered in 2012; Liyabona Mabishi, who was stabbed in Nkanini in 2020; and Phelokazi Mqathanya, who was stabbed in 2021.