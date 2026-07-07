Seychelles: CPJ Joins Coalition Opposing Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation Bill

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined the Public Media Alliance and six other press freedom organizations in expressing serious concern over draft legislation in Seychelles that, if enacted, would "significantly weaken" the institutional independence of the country's public broadcaster.

In a June 23 letter to Seychelles Vice-President Sebastien Pillay, whose portfolio includes information, the coalition urged the government to suspend the National Assembly's consideration of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation Bill and consult the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation, Seychelles Media Commission, civil society, and international organizations before proceeding.

The coalition said Seychelles, one of Africa's strongest performers on media freedom and democratic governance indicators, had an opportunity to demonstrate regional leadership by adopting a public media framework that reflects the highest standards of independence, accountability, and public trust.

Read the full letter here.