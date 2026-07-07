Somalia: Somaliland President Backs Modern Voter Registration Rollout

Hargeisa, Somaliland — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro) on Monday met the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to review plans for a nationwide modern voter registration exercise, reaffirming the government's commitment to financing the project as part of efforts to strengthen the country's democratic institutions and electoral credibility.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, focused on accelerating the implementation of a new technology-based voter registration system designed to improve the accuracy, transparency and integrity of Somaliland's electoral process.

During the meeting, the National Electoral Commission presented President Cirro with a comprehensive implementation plan, including operational procedures, technical guidelines and a nationwide timetable for the registration exercise, which is expected to cover all regions and districts of Somaliland.

Election officials said the new registration system will rely on modern digital technologies to establish a secure, transparent and accurate voter database aligned with international electoral standards. The commission said the initiative aims to facilitate citizen participation in elections while enhancing the overall credibility and efficiency of Somaliland's democratic process.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Cirro praised the commission for its preparations and urged its members to continue working towards ensuring that every eligible citizen has the opportunity to register and participate in future elections.

He described a modern and reliable voter registration system as a cornerstone of democratic governance, saying it is essential for protecting citizens' voting rights and ensuring that future elections remain free, fair and credible.

The president also assured the commission that his government would fulfill its responsibility to provide the financial resources required to implement the nationwide voter registration programme.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to strengthen cooperation among the relevant state institutions and accelerate both the technical and administrative preparations for the rollout of the new registration system.

The initiative forms part of Somaliland's broader efforts to modernize its electoral infrastructure and maintain its record of conducting peaceful, competitive elections, which have become a defining feature of its democratic development over the past three decades despite the territory's continued lack of international recognition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)