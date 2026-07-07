Angola Prisons Face Overcrowding of Over 5,000 Inmates

Luanda — Angola's Interior Minister Manuel da Conceição Homem revealed on Monday in Viana that the country's penitentiary facilities are holding over 5,000 inmates beyond their authorized capacity--a situation that will be addressed through the opening of new units in the coming days.

According to the minister, new penitentiary units in Huíla, Bié, Cunene, and Cabinda will enter into service, providing better living conditions for convicted individuals.

"It is a challenge, but we are committed to using the new infrastructure becoming available in the coming days to resolve the current overcrowding situation," he stated.

Manuel Homem was speaking at the conclusion of a visit to the Directorate-General of the Prison Service (SP), where he assessed the progress of directives and projects currently being implemented by the institution.

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He highlighted that the visit was highly productive, as it allowed for the review of ongoing projects--specifically the completion of penitentiary facilities, the progress of construction work, and projected delivery dates.

Issues regarding necessary conditions and inmate monitoring, as well as the status of detainees and citizens currently serving sentences, were also discussed with officials from the Directorate-General of the Prison Service.

Regarding the refurbishment of the Viana and Luanda District prisons, Manuel Homem stated that a maintenance and renovation program for these facilities is already in place, alongside plans to restructure the São Paulo Prison Hospital and various other Prison Service units.

"As you know, these are colonial-era structures requiring a rehabilitation plan that we are currently implementing," he noted.

He added that contracts for the renovation of the São Paulo Prison Hospital have already been signed, and the final prerequisites are being met to allow the work to begin.

Regarding the incident at the Calomboloca penitentiary in Icolo e Bengo--where an officer was injured by an accidental discharge while another officer was servicing a weapon--Manuel Homem expressed regret over the event and assured that they are working with the relevant authorities to investigate and fully clarify the case.

"Our other colleague who was injured remains under medical observation, and we will continue to monitor the situation and provide all necessary support and assistance," he emphasized.

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The Prison Service is the central executive body of the Ministry of the Interior responsible for carrying out court-ordered measures that deprive citizens of their liberty, implementing rehabilitation and social reintegration policies for inmates, and overseeing compliance with pre-trial detention and parole timeframes. HDC/SC/DOJ