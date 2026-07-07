Africa: World Bank Group Appoints New Country Manager for Gabon

press release

Libreville — The World Bank Group (WBG) has appointed Mr. Sylvain Kakou as Country Manager for the Republic of Gabon. This appointment reflects the WBG's commitment to strengthening country-level leadership and enhancing the development impact of its programs.

In his new role, Mr. Kakou will work to strengthen partnerships with the government, private sector, civil society, and development partners. He will lead the design and implementation of country engagement programs and coordinate the country team's efforts to advance poverty reduction and shared prosperity.

"I am honored to lead the first joint World Bank Group representation in Gabon. With a clear mandate to support the government's efforts to reduce poverty, create jobs, and mobilize private capital," said Sylvain Kakou, World Bank Group Country Manager for Gabon. "I am confident that our strengthened presence will help generate more opportunities for youth, women, and communities across the country."

A national of Cote d'Ivoire, Mr. Kakou represents the three institutions of the World Bank Group: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency(MIGA).

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Mr. Kakou joined IFC in 2006 and has held leadership and technical roles across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, including positions as Investment Officer, Country Head, Resident Representative, and Country Manager respectively in South Africa, Zambia, Haiti, Central Africa and Sahel. His professional background also includes investment banking experience at Citibank and HSBC., as well as project development expertise at the National Bureau of Technical Studies and Development (BNETD) in Côte d'Ivoire.

Mr. Kakou holds an MBA in Finance from Drexel University in Philadelphia and a Master's in International Project Management from ESCP Paris. He brings extensive experience in country strategic engagement and partnerships, corporate finance, project structuring and execution including in fragile and conflict-affected contexts.