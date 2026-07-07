South Africa: Gwarube Announces Completion of 2018 Safe Pit Toilet Backlog

The Department of Basic Education has reached 100% completion of all pit toilet eradication projects identified through the 2018 Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) Initiative audit.

Speaking during a school sanitation visit at Dimbaza Primary School in the Eastern Cape on Monday, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube confirmed that all 3 372 schools identified in the 2018 audit have now been provided with safe and appropriate sanitation facilities.

The achievement marks the completion of one of democratic South Africa's most consequential school infrastructure programmes and honours the memory of children such as Michael Komape, Lumka Mkhethwa and Langalam Viki, whose deaths changed the national conversation on school sanitation forever.

The completion of the SAFE Initiative has changed the daily reality of millions of learners and thousands of teachers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

More than 3 million learners have benefited from safer sanitation facilities, while more than 48 000 teachers now work in healthier and more dignified environments.

Ayama Willem, a learner from LF May Primary School, shared in a video how the new toilets have replaced the fear she once experienced using unsafe pit toilets where snakes were sometimes found, allowing her to focus on learning instead of worrying about her safety.

At Dimbaza Primary School, teacher Anelise Fani described the previous sanitation facilities as frustrating and discouraging for educators, saying the new facilities have restored dignity to teachers who dedicate their lives to educating South Africa's children.

Minister Gwarube emphasised that the announcement confirms the successful completion of the backlog identified through the 2018 SAFE Initiative audit and does not suggest that every pit toilet in the country has disappeared.

She noted that some schools may have developed sanitation challenges after the original 2018 audit, others may have been unintentionally omitted, while some communities have retained old pit toilet structures despite receiving new facilities.

The Minister stressed that provincial education departments must now identify and address any remaining sanitation challenges with urgency.

While celebrating this significant national milestone, the Minister noted that South Africa continues to face a broader school infrastructure backlog exceeding R120 billion, with many schools still requiring classrooms, libraries, laboratories, fencing and other essential facilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also warned that natural disasters, vandalism and constrained provincial budgets are placing growing pressure on infrastructure delivery.

The Minister emphasised that the completion of the SAFE Initiative must now be protected through proper maintenance, community ownership and provincial oversight, so that the facilities built through this programme remain safe, clean and functional.

She further called on communities to protect school infrastructure, reminding South Africans that every classroom, sanitation facility and school preserved is an investment in the community's future.

"Today we celebrate a remarkable national achievement of eradicating 100% of the pit toilets identified in the SAFE Initiative Backlog. Tomorrow, we continue building, maintaining and modernising our schools until every learner, in every province, learns in an environment that reflects the value we place on their future."